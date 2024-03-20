Martin arrested again for crimes against child

By

BLYTHEWOOD – New charges have been brought against former Blythewood photographer Gregg Martin, who was previously arrested for crimes against a child.

On March 19, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location of a wanted suspect on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood. Deputies had been notified of and made contact with Martin, 55, who had three warrants from Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia.

The charges against Martin on the three warrants are: Use of Computer Service to Seduce, Solicit, Lure or Entice Child to Commit Illegal Acts; Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors; and Obscene Internet Contact with a Child.

Martin was arrested without incident for the charges and booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Martin was originally arrested on April 8, 2022, after reports were made of him taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care. He was charged with Engaging a Child under 18 for Sexual Performance in addition to Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

On Friday, May 6, 2022, Martin was arrested again and charged with Exploitation of a Minor 1st Degree (3 counts), Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree (2 counts), Exploitation of a Minor 3rd Degree, Kidnapping, Promoting Prostitution, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that Martin was charged May 25, 2022, with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd degree and Sexual Exploitation of a minor 3rd degree stemming from a 2019 incident. The May 25 charges are from an additional victim who came forward after learning that Martin had been charged with other crimes.

He was arrested again on June 1, 2022, and charged with Sex/Peeping Tom, Eaves Dropping or Peeping.