Multiple arrests in large Fairfield County drug operation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Deputies seized over 22 firearms, ammunition, body armor, quantities of illegal drugs, and US currency in a Fairfield County drug operation that was conducted Wednesday night, March 27, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Montgomery said three men from the Mitford Community of Fairfield County were arrested following the investigation.

Matthew Costenbader, 58, of Persimmon Road was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Distribution of Fentanyl, two counts of Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon, and Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of a School.

Brady Barron of 15733 Hwy 200 was charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon, Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of a School, and Possession of a stolen firearm.

Kalvis “Hank” Ingram of 15733 Hwy 200 was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Distribution of Methamphetamine within Proximity of a School.

“For the past several months, we have been receiving complaints from our citizens in this area, especially with incidents involving overdoses and we have been working hard to address these complaints,” Montgomery said. “This has been a lengthy and thorough investigation and we appreciate everyone’s patience.

Montgomery said more arrests are expected as a result of this investigation.

Multiple drug search warrants were served at several different locations as the result of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducting a narcotics operation. The investigation, assisted by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, spanned several months, targeting the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the area.

“Because of the scope of this operation, approximately 40 law enforcement officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the search warrant operation,” Montgomery said. Deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’ Office, along with agents from SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), participated in this operation.

Anyone having information regarding illegal narcotics activity in Fairfield County, is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 803-635-6245 or call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141. Your name will remain anonymous.