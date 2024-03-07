Ribfest set for March 9 in Blythewood

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The 5th annual Blythewood Doko Ribfest will be back Saturday, March 9 at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Professional, amateur, and veteran cook teams from both South and North Carolina and Georgia will be offering up about 10,000 pounds of ribs in their quest to win $10,000 in prize money.

Blythewood’s big rib day will feature a pork rib contest with professional, amateur and veteran categories. Prize payouts will include: professional division, $2,500 first place; amateur division, $1,800 first place, and in the veteran division, $750 first place. The top four or five places in each division will receive money prizes as well.

Rib tastings ($2 per rib) start at 11 a.m., and will be offered only while they last. So come out early. Tickets are available on site at three ticket booths… no ticket pre-sales this year. Tickets for whole slabs will be available as well.

Besides the ribs, vendors will feature specialty food, sweets, arts, crafts and more. There will be contests and face painting for the younger crowd.

Robbie Smith’s Southern Reflection band will entertain, and there will be beer stations, a farmer’s market and a fenced VIP tented area with tables and seating where guests can enjoy eating, drinking and entertainment.

The event will be located in a different location in the park than in past years. Cook teams, the band and stage will be located in the parking lot between Doko Manor and MClean Road.

Doko Meadows Park is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle​ in downtown Blythewood.