O’Hara’s House Band provided Irish music. | Photos: Barbara Ball

RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway hosted its first St. Paddy’s Day celebration on Friday, March 15, and the town was awash in Irish music, good food and Irish beer.

O’Hara’s House Band played Irish tunes on the patio outside the Olde Town Hall Restaurant & Pub. Attendees lined up to kiss the Blarney Stone, which was provided by Luck Stone.

“The green beer was a favorite,” said Tina Johnson one of the event’s organizers.

Susie Clinard, Mark and Mary Little (from Gorway, Ireland), and Sharon Spicciati enjoy the Irish celebration in the Cotton Yard.