Ridgeway moves ahead with museum renovation

By

Mayor Pro-Tem Donald Prioleau accepts a plaque for his 24 years of service to Ridgeway from fellow councilmembers Belva Bush Belton, Dan Martin and Rick Johnson. | Darlene Embleton

RIDGEWAY – The March 14, 2024, Ridgeway Town Council meeting was the final one for Mayor Pro Tem Donald Prioleau, who – after 24 years on council – announced earlier that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming April town elections. A reception for Prioleau was held following the meeting.

In other council business, the Ridgeway Museum renovation project moved along with Acting Administrator Clay Killian presenting a letter outlining the circumstances and a reminder that the town is short $23,447.23 on the cost of the original scope of work of $85,736.58 to renovate the museum.

“Another available source of funds for this project,” Killian advised, “could be the allocation the Town received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).”

The Town received a little more than $172,000 from the ARPA, a portion of which can be used to complete the renovation project for the Museum,” Killian said. He recommended that the Town amend the fiscal year 2024 budget to appropriate $23,447.23 from the ARPA allocation to allow Madco to complete the museum renovation project as originally envisioned.

At Killian’s suggestion, council voted unanimously to use the ARPA funds to extend the necessary funding and include a 20 percent contingency funding.

Comp Plan

The Ridgeway Comprehensive plan was discussed by Committee Chair Cal Harrison and Studio Main planner and landscape architect, Blake Sanders.

The 10-year plan, more than two years in the works, is due to be submitted in 2024. The top 10 items that were highlighted included: continued revitalization of the downtown to include the cotton yard, an annexation program, an emphasis on connectivity between parts of town, truck traffic, a priority investment list, upgrades to Ridgeway Park, updating the zoning ordinances, maintaining and continuing economic development to include quality of life, and nurturing and developing the arts and culture.

One of the areas cited as a major concern is the four-way intersection of Highways 34 and 21, Means and Palmer Streets which meet on the South end of downtown Ridgeway. It was suggested a round-about would improve that intersection.

It was projected that approximately $9 million dollars would be needed to secure the Comp Plan’s projects. It was suggested that money might be available through infrastructure funds from the federal government and other sources.

The council welcomed the new Ridgeway Town Clerk, Martha Wainscott, who was hired in a special called meeting on Feb. 16.

A motion was passed to hire Michelle Morrison as a part time Clerk of Court for Ridgeway for a six-month period at a stipend of $200 per month. She is also to provide training to Wainscott. Morrison’s position will be re-visited after the initial six months.

The police report included a total of 27 tickets issued in February 2024, 22 of which were issued for speeding.

The next council meeting will be held April 11.