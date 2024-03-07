SCDOT seeks feedback on replacing Hwy 200 bridge

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to replace the SC State Highway 200 bridge over Minton Creek in Fairfield County, and is looking for feedback from county residents as to their concerns about the project.

The project includes replacing the existing bridge structure and constructing the roadway to meet current design and safety requirements.

The bridge is comprised of two 12-foot travel lanes with approximately 2-foot paved shoulders. The proposed roadway section will provide two 12-foot travel lanes with 2-foot paved and grassed shoulders of varying width.

Purpose and Need

The purpose of the project is to correct structural deficiencies of the existing bridge. The proposed bridge replacement ranks 13th on SC’s Interstate/National Highway System Bridge Replacement Priority List.

‘Structurally Deficient’ is a status used to describe a bridge that has one or more structural defects that require attention. This status, however, does not mean the bridge is unsafe for vehicle traffic.

Project Schedule

Right of Way acquisition is scheduled for mid-2024, and construction is expected to begin in mid-2025 and conclude after about 18 months.

Public Engagement

There will not be a public information meeting for this project, but comments and/or questions about the projects can also be submitted.

The comment period will end on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Additional information concerning the project may be obtained by contacting Tyler Davis by phone (803-737-1854), or written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Tyler Davis, SCDOT Project Manager, P.O. Box 191 Columbia, SC 29202-0191