Some Courthouse offices will be temporarily moved starting April 8

WINNSBORO – Beginning April 8, 2024, the Probate Court office will be located at 260 Bratton Street in Winnsboro, directly behind the county administration building.

On or before April 30, the following services will be relocated to the addresses listed below:

The Fairfield County Auditor, Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector will be temporarily relocated to 117 S. Congress Street. This is the former Planning and Zoning building across the parking lot from the Courthouse.

The Tax Assessor will be temporarily relocated to 200 Calhoun Street. This is the former Behavioral Health building on the corner of Calhoun and Vanderhorst Streets.

The Clerk of Court and the Register of Deeds will remain in the basement of the Courthouse, the current location. However, the front or side doors of the Courthouse will not be accessible. Please enter through the addition behind the Courthouse.

These temporary locations will be effective approximately through the end of 2024. Please look for more information on the transition back to the Courthouse as we near that time.

If you have a question before you visit, please call the main number, 803-635-1415, to have your call directed.