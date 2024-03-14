Town purchases more property

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Town Council members have purchased another parcel of land.

During an executive session at a special called meeting Thursday evening, March 7, council members received legal advice regarding contractual terms associated with the potential acquisition of real property. When they returned to the open meeting, they voted unanimously to authorize Town Administrator Carroll Williamson to negotiate the purchase price of the property and arrange for closing.

The cost of the .60 acre parcel was $72,500. The property sits on the perimeter of Doko Meadows Park and faces Sandfield Road.

It is the third piece of property the town has purchased within the last two years.

In August 2022, council purchased a 4.58 acre parcel on McLean Road, across from the park, for $250,000. Less than half of that land includes a pond and wetlands. Council’s proposed use of the parcel is for youth sports fields and a continuation of the Doko Meadows walking trail.

In June, 2023, council purchased the 36-acre McLean property at the corner of Langford and Sandfield Roads for $2.7 million (through a facilities corporation transaction) for sports or possibly for a multi-use purpose.

“When this property came up for sale right next to the park, it just made sense for us to look at it,” said Blythewood Town Mayor Sloan Griffin. “Buying properties adjacent to Doko Meadows Park is vital to ensuring that we are ready for future use and growth.”

Griffin did not say if a purpose had been designated for the latest purchase other than for possible eventual expansion of the park.