John Page held the Bible for his wife as she was sworn in. Standing behind Page are the couple’s two daughters; Lily, 14, and Emily, 12.

Newly installed town councilwoman Erica Page accepts a bouquet of flowers from Mayor Griffin.

BLYTHEWOOD – Erica Page, the town’s newest town council member, was administered the oath of office by Judge Deirdre Hightower Monday night as her family looked on.

Following the council meeting, a reception was held for Page in the lobby of Doko Manor.

Page, the vice president of a local mortgage lender, took almost half the votes in a candidate field of five during her election to council during a special election held Feb. 27, 2024.