WDPS Chief Kevin Lawrence resigns

Former Winnsboro Police Chief Kevin Lawrence and Deputy Chief Oren Gadsen | Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Town Administrator Jason Taylor announced Thursday afternoon, March 7, that Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief Kevin Lawrence had resigned his post effective March 6. No details were available as to why Lawrence resigned.



Lawrence was hired as Interim chief in September of 2022, after the Town’s former Chief John Seibles retired. Lawrence was elevated to WDPS chief in June of 2023. At the same time, veteran Fairfield deputy Oren Gadson was named Deputy Chief.



Taylor said Gadson will be the acting chief until the Town hires an interim chief or a permanent chief.



The Voice has been unable to contact Lawrence.



This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Shortly after this story was posted, Lawrence contacted The Voice to say he has taken a position with a Sheriff’s Department in a neighborhood jurisdiction. No other information was shared by Lawrence at this time.