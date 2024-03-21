Winnsboro 1st UMC to host Holy Week services

By

WINNSBORO – The First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro (109 W. College Street) will host its annual community Holy Week Services March 25-29.

Worship services will begin at 12 p.m. each day, followed by lunch in the Fellowship Hall provided by members of local churches. Each service will feature special music from local musicians, prayers, and scripture reading. A message will be shared by pastors and leaders from area churches.

The public is invited to this time of ecumenical worship and fellowship under one roof. There is no cost for the lunch, but attendees are encouraged to bring a food or money donation for the Fairfield County Food Bank.

Schedule of participation in services: