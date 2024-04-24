24 and Done

By

BLYTHEWOOD – After 24 years as the town’s maintenance technician, Lee Riley retired last Friday.

To honor the work she has done for the town – reporting potholes in the town’s roads, checking street lights, working in the park, cleaning town hall every morning, and picking up litter, among other things, her co-workers at town hall planted a tree in her honor and hosted a retirement party at town hall, complete with cake and hugs.

After posing for photos with Riley, the town hall staff saw her off to her retirement, seated in a rocking chair in the back of a pickup truck – decorated by her family – and one last drive through the park.

Riley says she plans to spend her retirement gardening, maybe traveling a little and spending time with her granddaughter. A note on the town’s website thanked Riley for her dedication and hard work for the town, and reminded her that she would be missed.