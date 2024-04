By

BLYTHEWOOD – On a bright sunny Saturday, sisters Madison, Aleah, and Emma Dawkins pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny following the Village Church’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza at Doko Meadows Park last weekend.

Hundreds of kids chased down more than 22,000 plastic eggs and exchanged them for bundles of candy before heading to the food tent for the free hot dogs and barbeque sandwiches with all the trimmings.