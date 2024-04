By

Photos: Contributed

RIDGEWAY – Eliza Boulware’s 10th annual Faith Fighters event for cancer survivors and their families and other supporters was the largest yet – about 250 attendees.

The gala was held at The Farm at Ridgeway and included an address by cancer survivor Erica Belton, who is the daughter of two cancer survivors. Belton talked about the importance of genetic testing for cancer prevention.

Sontil Roseboro, Lovetta Butler and Yatill Craig

Eliza Boulware, Belva Bush-Belton and Sheriff Will Montgomery

The Woodard family