Blackstock man arrested in stabbing

By

WINNSBORO – Tyrone D. Foster, 20, of Circle Drive in the Blackstock area has been arrested for Attempted Murder.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing incident that occurred during a physical altercation between two individuals on Turkey Creek Road in the Blackstock area of Fairfield County, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office. Foster was identified as a suspect in this incident.

While deputies were responding, it was reported that Foster fled the scene in a vehicle. Deputies were able to quickly identify the vehicle and locate it a short distance away from the scene. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and took Foster into custody.

The stabbing victim was transported to a medical facility by Fairfield County EMS with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Foster was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center where he was awaiting a bond hearing.