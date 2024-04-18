Blythewood Farmers Market is open

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Farmer’s Market opened for the season on Wednesday, April 17, in celebration of its ten-year anniversary.

The celebration, held in the heart of Doko Park near the amphitheater, included a live band and food trucks, complete with a champagne toast to mark the event.

“We’re excited to let people know we’ve been serving Blythewood for 10 years now. The market has really grown so much,” says market manager Michaela Barno.

“The park is the perfect setting for the market, lots of room for lots of vendors and shoppers. We’ll be open Wednesdays from 4 – 7 p.m.”