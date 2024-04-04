Blythewood Town Administrator resigns

By

BLYTHEWOOD –Blythewood Town Administrator Carroll Williamson has submitted his resignation to Mayor Sloan Griffin, effective April 24, according to an email Griffin sent to The Voice on Tuesday.

Williamson

Williamson has been with the Town since January, 2021 after serving as the Planning and Development Director for the City of Cayce since 2017.

Prior to working with Cayce, Williamson spent seven years with Richland County as Land Development Planner and later as Land Development Administrator.

Williamson’s tenure with the Town spans, almost to the month, the MPA controversy and accompanying lawsuits. In July, 2021, Williamson, along with former Mayor Bryan Franklin and then-Town Attorney Shannon Burnett, filed a legal action against MPA Strategies, and signed affidavits stating that, “upon information and belief,” everything in the countersuit was correct.

In an email expressing his appreciation for Williamson’s service to the Town of Blythewood, Griffin extended the Town’s best wishes to Williamson in all his future endeavors and expressed his gratitude for Williamson’s service in advancing the town’s interests and welfare.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Town Administrator of Blythewood,” Williamson wrote in his resignation letter, expressing his gratitude to the Blythewood community. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident that the town is well-positioned for continued success in the future.”

“As Blythewood begins the search for a successor to fill the role of Town Administrator,” Griffin wrote in his email, “I want to assure residents that the transition process will be conducted with utmost care to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services and sustained momentum in ongoing projects and initiatives.”