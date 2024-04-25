BW man charged with dog fighting

By

COLUMBIA – A Blythewood man, along with 12 others, has been charged with Animal Fighting and Baiting on Saturday, April 20, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) report released on Monday.

Eric Deon Todd, 35, of Blythewood, was one of 13 individuals booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County after two dogs were rescued from an active fight Saturday night in Richland County, according to the report.

The dogs were taken to a local emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Multiple firearms and over $84,000 in cash were located at the scene of the dogfight, according to SLED.

SLED partnered with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for the operation. The investigation is active and ongoing.

You can report information regarding dogfighting in South Carolina to SLED at [email protected]