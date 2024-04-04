Council receives update on Doko Meadows Park expansion

By

Property owned by the Town of Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD – During the March 25 town council meeting, Town Administrator Carroll Williamson updated council on projects to further expand and develop Doko Meadows Park.

“We’re continuing to refine the design of the new restroom building plan to be constructed with the re-grading of the soccer field here at Doko Meadows Park,” Williams said. “The intent now is to have the ability to have a large pavilion with picnic tables, as well as a sizable storage area for park equipment. “When the drawings are produced, I will bring them back to you for final review,” he said.

Assistant Town Manager Daniel Stines said phase two of the park improvements and expansion include not only finishing the current soccer field and adding restrooms and planning the farmers market, but would also include plans and designs for the newly purchased acreages adjacent to the park – a 4.5-acre parcel across McLean Road from the park and a 27-acre parcel across Sandfield Road.

“Right now, we’ve penciled in May 8 for an open house for the public to see the proposals and some schematic designs based on the survey info we received back from the community,” Stines said.

“After getting that feedback, then we’ll shoot for a joint town council/planning commission meeting on June 3 to discuss the park master plan proposals, and for town council to consider adopting that plan,” he said.