By

RIDGEWAY – The Mt. Pisgah Church in Ridgeway celebrated its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day on Saturday with more than 50 youth attending.

The day’s activities included sack races, tug-a-wars, lots of food and a big egg hunt. Egg hunters under 13 were provided free Easter baskets, and those over 13 were given gift cards to McDonald’s and Burger King. There was also a visit from the Easter Bunny and lunch provided by the church.

A number of area churches’ members participated in the events.