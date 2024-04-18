Fairfield Electric annual meeting set for May 13-17

By

Registration gifts and prize drawings for registered members.

BLYTHEWOOD – The 2024 annual meeting registration form for members of the Fairfield Electric Cooperative arrived in mailboxes this week, heralding the Cooperative’s 85th annual meeting to be held the week of May 13 – 17.

As it has been held the last few years, registration and voting are designed so that members never have to leave their vehicles. There will be five days of drive-thru registration and voting to choose representatives on the Cooperative’s board of directors.

The following members have been nominated as candidates for the Board of Trustees.

District 7 : John E, Roberts and Ronald D. Friday

: John E, Roberts and Ronald D. Friday District 8 : William M. Good

: William M. Good District 9: Bruce E. Honeycutt

To register and vote, members must present their registration form in person and have a valid picture ID. Registration forms are not transferable, not even to family members.

The drive-thru registration and voting portion of the meeting will last from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., each day, Monday, May 13 through Thursday, May 16, and from 7 a.m., and until 12 noon on Friday, May 17. Members will only vote once, but they can register and vote at any of the following locations.

Chester – Monday, May 13

Faith and Love Christian Center: 540 Great Falls Hwy, Chester

Kershaw – Tuesday, May 14

Trinity Baptist Church: 1062 Ridgeway Road, Lugoff

Richland – Wed., May 15

Coop’s Blythewood Office: 701 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood

Fairfield – Thursday, May 16

Coop’s Winnsboro Office: 3129 Hwy 321 North, Winnsboro

Fairfield – Friday, May 17, voting ends at 12 noon

Coop’s Winnsboro Office: 321 Hwy 321 North, Winnsboro

Registration Gift

After registering and voting, members will receive a 12-can cooler tote bag as a registration gift.

Business Meeting

The business meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, May 17. Members will not attend this meeting. It will be live streamed on the Coop’s website. A recording of the meeting will also be posted on the website.

Prize Drawing

All registered members will be entered into the prize drawing which will be held at the end of the business meeting. Winners will be notified. The Grand Prize is a used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado; second prize is a Craftsman 42-inch Riding Lawn Mower; and the third prize is a $500 electric bill credit. Additional prizes will be awarded, including gift cards and electric bill credits.