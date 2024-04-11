Former Redhawk Unique Drake named All-Star MVP

By

Drake put up 27 points in her team’s 20-point comeback win.

CLEVELAND, OH – Just after finishing her redshirt senior season at St. John’s University, former Westwood High School standout Unique Drake shined at the Senior All-Star Game and State Farm College 3-Point Championship this week.

In Phoenix on Thursday, Drake participated in the Team Shootout competition at the site of the men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four. Teams of three players made shots from eight different spots, ending with a half-court shot. Drake teamed up with Jack Gohlke of Oakland and Francis Marion’s Marlow Gilmore. The trio made every shot in just 23 seconds to claim the event championship.

Drake also scored 16 in the opening round of the 3-point contest and advanced to the semifinal round.

Following the competitions, Drake took to Cleveland for the Senior All-Star Game. Hall of Famer Nancy Leiberman served as head coach for Drake’s team.

In Saturday’s game, the 2019 Westwood alum showed out. In a game that featured five All-Americans, Drake went 12-for-21 from the field to lead scorers with 27 points. She also had three steals.

Drake played an integral role on rallying from 20 points down leading a furious second half comeback. She added 15 points in the latter half as Team Lieberman downed Team Miller, 95-88, earning her the MVP title of the Senior All-Star Game.

Drake increased her scoring average at St. John this season by 9.8 points. The redshirt senior was a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST selection after averaging 18.4 points per game, the highest by a Red Storm player since 2015-16.

Drake entered her name into the upcoming WNBA Draft on Monday, April 15.