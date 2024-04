By

Photo: Columbia-Richland Fire Department

BLYTHEWOOD — A home in Blythewood was destroyed after being engulfed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials reported that crews responded to the home, located off Howell Road at around 4 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the property and quickly spread into the attic.

Firefighters established a water supply and began suppression efforts. The home was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.