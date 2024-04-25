Fairfield community meets new FCSD superintendent

By

Town Manager Jason Taylor and Assistant Town Manager Chris Clausen welcome Dr. Hemingway. | Photos: Fairfield County School District

Dr. Hemingway

WINNSBORO – The new Fairfield County School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Hemingway met members of the community Monday during a Meet and Greet at the District auditorium.

After introducing himself and making comments, Dr. Hemingway took questions and talked about some of his plans for the district going forward.

He said he is continuing to get to know the upper administration and school principals in the District and from there, he said he is looking forward to focusing on the learning process and the education outcomes for students in the District.

Prior to coming to Fairfield, Dr. Hemingway had served as the Chief Human Resources and Strategic Planning Officer in Clover School District since 2017.

Following his remarks, Dr. Hemingway visited with attendees. At right, Town Manager Jason Taylor and Assistant Town Manager Chris Clausen welcome Dr. Hemingway.