Pop meets Country at Doko Meadows

BLYTHEWOOD – Pop musician KS and country music singer Peba Wilson will be performing at the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater in Blythewood’s Doko Park June 16, from 1:30 – 9 p.m.

The family-friendly event includes food, games and music, according to Lee Rosen of M2P Records, producer of the event.

Tickets are $20 for enclosed VIP seating. Tickets include entry pass to seated area and a food voucher for a combo meal at one of several food vendors that will be located on the grounds.

Fundraiser Tickets (also $20) are available for Twisters Cheer athletes and their families.

The performance is free to attendees on the grounds outside the VIP seating area. Attendees in the free area can bring lawn chairs, but they are asked to not bring food or drinks. Food vendors will be available.

Vendor tables are $75, and sponsorship details are available online at https://www.m2precords.com/event-details/pop-meets-country-in-blythewood-sc

While registration is not required, those who register (even if not purchasing a ticket) will receive a free drink voucher to be redeemed at the event.