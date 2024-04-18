Public to get look at Doko Park Master Plan on May 8

By

Property owned by the Town of Blythewood

BLYTHEWOOD – The public will get its first look at the Master Plan for Doko Meadows Park on Wednesday, May 8, at Doko Manor. The Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the Master Plan will be presented at 6 p.m. A half-hour question and answer session will follow at 6:30 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.

“We hope that the public will come to hear this presentation,” said Assistant Town Manager Daniel Stines. “They will also have the opportunity to ask questions and give feedback.”

During the March 25 town council meeting, Town Administrator Carroll Williamson updated council on projects to further expand and develop Doko Meadows Park.

Assistant Town Manager Daniel Stines said phase two of the park improvements and expansion include not only finishing the current soccer field and adding restrooms and planning for a farmers market facility, but would also include plans and designs for the newly purchased acreages adjacent to the park – a 4.5 acre parcel across McLean Road from the park and a 27-acre parcel across Sandfield Road.

“The open house is being held for the public to see the proposals – some schematic designs – based on the survey info we received back from the community,” Stines said.

“After getting that feedback, then we’ll shoot for a joint town council/planning commission meeting on June 3 to discuss the park master plan proposals, and for town council to consider adopting that plan.

“We’re also working on a time for the designers to come before council to give council members an opportunity to ask more detailed questions,” Williamson told council at the March 25 council meeting.