Ridgeway elects mayor, two to council

RIDGEWAY – With 49 ballots cast and a 21.89 percent turnout in Tuesday’s election, the residents of Ridgeway elected Rick Johnson as the town’s new mayor. Johnson, who was unopposed, garnered 39 votes (92% of the votes cast). There were three write-in votes for mayor.

In the council race, incumbent Belva Bush-Belton and political newcomer Brenda McClurken were the top vote getters of the three town council candidates. Bush-Belton took 42 votes (43.75 percent); McClurken took 31 votes (32.29 percent); and Doug Porter, who served on council several years ago, took 23 votes (23.96 percent)

There are 224 registered voters in Ridgeway.

Johnson, who has served the last four years on council, says his top priority as mayor is to pursue and implement the Town’s comprehensive plan.

“Our zoning commission, with some assistance form the S.C. Midlands Council of Governments, has been working on our comprehensive plan over the last couple of years,” Johnson said. “I’m hoping that we can use some of our ARPA funds that came with the COVID money to help implement some of the projects that are called for in the comp plan.”

Johnson said a roundabout has been suggested for the 5-road intersection at the entrance to town coming from Blythewood.

“That would help beautify the entrance to the town and improve the flow and safety of that intersection,” he said. “I want to see us actually do something with the comp plan this time.”