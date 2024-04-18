Ridgeway man charged in shooting

By

Miller

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Keshawn Keanu Miller, 20, of Ridgeway, SC has been arrested for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Malicious Injury to Personal Property, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office.

These charges stem from a shooting incident that took place on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the Pops Gas Station located at the intersection of US Hwy 21 S. and Coleman Hwy outside of Ridgeway. Based on this investigation, this is not believed to be a random act.

This investigation is still ongoing and Investigators are continuing to explore more potential charges. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.