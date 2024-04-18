Senior Expo set for May 17 in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – The Prime Tyme Riders and Two Men and a Grill are joining the Fairfield County Council on aging in sponsoring an event for seniors that includes lunch, entertainment and a health and wellness fair at the Old Armory in Fortune Springs Park, 300 park Road in Winnsboro.

All Fairfield County seniors (age 60 and over) are invited to attend.

Two Men and a Grill (Darreyl Davis and Joe Seibles) will be cooking hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, fish and fries.

The event, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., will include free lunch, giveaways, music and a variety of health and wellness vendors.

There will be a free raffle for a will provided by local attorney Everett Stubbs, gift cards to the Barn Express, and more.

The Fairfield Central High School dance team will perform and the Beta Club as well as students from Richard Winn Academy and the Midlands STEM Charter School will also participate.

Sponsors ask, however, that no other children accompany seniors attending.

Registration is required. To register, call the Fairfield County Council on Aging at 803-635-3015 or log on to https;//www.fairfieldcoa.org/events to register.