Spring market set for Saturday in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – Downtown Winnsboro will be hopping the weekend of April 13 with the Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market joining forces with the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce for a Spring Market event. There’ll be food trucks and vendors galore – plus, the stores along Congress Street will be stocked for spring.

The event will last from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13.

The Farmer’s Market have about 30 vendors inside the County Farmer’s Market at 117 E. Washington Street behind the clock. New this year will be a Kids Korner where children can create, paint and plant. The Kids Korner, which is free, will be held at each market in April and May as well as the first weekend market each month thereafter. The kids’ crafts will be agriculture related. This month, children can paint their own flower pot, fill it with soil, plant a vegetable seed in it to grow, then take it home along with a sprinkler bottle for watering the plants. Snacks will be provided.

Expect the usual great Farmer’s Market crafts, flowers, meats, handmade dolls, some early garden produce, t-shirts, end-of-school teacher gifts, as well as gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation and many other occasions.

Popcorn will be on sale for $1 per bag. And expect live music. Outside there will be food trucks in the street along with lots of vendors.

Bring the whole family to shop, have lunch and enjoy downtown.

For more information, call the Chamber at 803-635-4242 or the Fairfield Farmers’ Market at 803-917-7894.