Stines named interim admin for Town of Blythewood

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood’s Assistant Administrator Daniel Stines has been named interim administrator for the town as council searches for a new town administrator to replace Carroll Wiliamson who submitted his resignation effective April 24.

Stines

Stines had 17 years’ experience in local government work prior to coming to work for the town in Oct. 2023, previously serving as Community Development Dir. for Fairfield County. Prior to that, he served as Superintendent of Parks and Recreation in Morganton, NC.

Stines is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation Management and another Bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He graduated from the Revenue Development and Management program at North Carolina State University and is a Credentialed Manager Candidate through ICMA’s Leadership Development program. He is certified by the Project Management Institute for Essentials in Project Management. Stines is currently enrolled in the Risk Management Institute with the Municipal Association of South Carolina and is a member of the American Planning Association.

Stines and his wife Lauren live in Winnsboro and have three children.