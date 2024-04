By

Restaurant owner Mike Stone and Cassandra Phillips.

BLAIR – Dine in or take out? That’s a decision customer’s at western Fairfield County’s newest restaurant will be able to make at Stoney’s Country Feed and Seed.

The restaurant, located at 17707 Newberry Road, is open Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. Stoney’s will host a grand opening with the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m.