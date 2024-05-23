Ag + Art farm-to-table dinner set for June 11

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – It’s time to purchase tickets for the county’s dinner of the year – the annual Farm to Table Dinner.

Sponsored by the members of the Fairfield Farmers & Artisans Market, the dinner is set for Tuesday, June 11 and will be held this year at The Oaks, located at 6168 State Hwy 213 in Winnsboro.

Known always for its unique and beautiful settings, the dinner is the kickoff for the 2024 Fairfield County Ag + Art Tour that will take place a few days later, on June 15 – 16.

Much of the food for the dinner – from 6 to 8:30 p.m. – will be provided by farms in the county. The menu will offer a buffet consisting of a low country boil, chicken bog, mac and cheese, tossed salad, pasta, corn bread and a selection of 10 different desserts. Special sample tables with dishes straight from the farms will also be available. Water, iced tea and lemonade will be served, and alcoholic drinks are byob.

Tickets for the dinner are $25 each and can be purchased Saturday morning from 9 – 12 p.m. at the information booth in the Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market located at 117 E Washington St (behind the clock) or online at square.link/u/xRpyGKNq.

Partnering with the Fairfield Ag + Art Tour this year will be the 17th annual Arts on the Ridge festival that will provide four tour sites: The Town of Ridgeway, Ridgeway Town Hall (The Century House), St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and Slightly North of Charleston Art Gallery.

Participating Fairfield farms include: Fairfield Farmers and Artisans market, Gypsy Wind Farms, Crazy Chic Heritage Farm, Wilde Rose Farm, The Window Box Jardinier Gardens. Other venues on the tour include Store 34 and The SHE Garden.

The Fairfield County Farmer’s & Artisan’s Market is a non-profit group that works with all types of vendors in the Fairfield community to provide a central location for purchasing fresh, locally grown and locally raised products by local farmers.

For more information about the Farm to Market Dinner or the Farmer’s & Artisan’s Market, email Jamie Vaine at [email protected].