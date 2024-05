By

BLYTHEWOOD – Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse, a popular Blythewood restaurant, was featured Sunday on an episode of the online America’s Best Restaurants.

The restaurant’s owners, Chris and Amy Sarant, showed their restaurant off to the world as the program’s host told their story from when they launched a food truck a couple of years ago to their successful sit down restaurant in Blythewood.

View the show here.