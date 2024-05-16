Blown Away Salon celebrates 16 years

By

Blown Away stylists ready to celebrate (from left): Sarah Scoggins, Taylor Cannella, salon owner Missy Clementi, Anna Gillespie, and Payton Godwin. | Contributed

Owner Missy Clementi with customer Adele Monteith. | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Blown Away Salon, nestled in the heart of Blythewood, celebrated its 16th anniversary this past Friday, May 10, with sweet treats, product sales, giveaways, permanent bracelets, mini makeovers, and all things hair.

Clients from all around the Midlands stopped by to celebrate and show their support for owner Missy Clementi and the Blown Away stylists.

What started as a dream of Clementi’s in May 2008 has become a cornerstone business in the Blythewood community.

Clementi says the five stylists and additional staff have created the success that Blown Away is today.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the best clients and salon team who have all become friends and family throughout the years,” Clementi said. “We have loved every minute of serving the Blythewood community, and are so excited for what’s to come for the Blown Away girls in the coming years.”

Blown Away designer cookies

Looking ahead, Clementi says Blown Away shows no signs of slowing down as her team continues to raise the bar in the beauty industry.

“Our sights are set on new horizons and innovative trends,” Clementi said. “And we’re going to be offering many more years of the small-town salon feel.”

Come see the Blown Away girls at 135d Blythewood Road, in the IGA shopping center or call to book your appointment at (803)333-0311.

Blown Away is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Taylor Cannella

Anna Gillespie

Payton Godwin