Changes afoot in Chamber leadership

BLYTHEWOOD – The Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Phil Frye, will be transitioning out of his position and moving on to new endeavors as of June 30, 2024.

We want to express our gratitude for his dedicated service and leadership. During his tenure, Phil has made significant contributions to our chamber and community. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors!

The Chamber is dedicated to empowering the cornerstone of our community: our local businesses. With changes in executive leadership, the Chamber Board is invigorated and committed to guiding our organization towards a prosperous future.

The Chamber’s mission is to serve as the voice of business, recognizing their essential role in our community’s vitality. Despite this change, the Chamber is unwavering in its commitment to cultivating a thriving business environment. Plans are underway for initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, driving innovation, and stimulating economic growth.

Belief in the resilience and potential of local businesses is shared among Chamber leadership. Through collaboration and strategic partnerships, the Chamber will continue to cultivate a dynamic and robust business community for the benefit of all.

Excitement abounds for the future opportunities that lie ahead. Together, the Chamber and the community will chart a course towards prosperity, ensuring that local businesses remain the cornerstone of our community’s identity and success.

With renewed purpose and resolve, our Chamber of Commerce is poised to advocate for the interests of local businesses, driving economic growth, and fostering a brighter future for all.

Stay tuned for updates on the search for our new Executive Director, who will lead us in this important endeavor.