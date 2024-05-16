Clauson on track to be named interim town manager

By

WINNSBORO – During a special called meeting by the Winnsboro Town Council Thursday morning, May 9, council voted to go into an executive session, which was not on the agenda, and voted unanimously to hire the Town’s assistant manager, Chris Clauson, as interim manager after consulting with the town attorney.

The only item on the agenda was a discussion item, “Discussion of Contractual Agreement Concerning Town Manager.

The action was taken a little more than a week after Town Manager Jason Taylor announced he would be leaving the Town to take the position of City Manager with the Town of Newberry.

While arrangements are not finalized, it is expected that Clauson will take over as interim on June 1, and that Taylor will leave the Town the end of June.

Clauson, who has 10 years of experience in local government administration, has served as the assistant town manager since July, 2021. Prior to that, he served Fairfield County as the community development director for just over three-and-a-half years in Taylor’s administration.

“The Town will be in good hands under Chris as interim,” Taylor said. “During the six years I’ve worked with Chris – three years at the county and three years here in the Town – I have found him to be an honest, intelligent, and capable manager. His institutional knowledge of the county and the town is invaluable, and it’s just been a pleasure to work with him.”

While with Fairfield County, Clauson also served as the chairman of Fairfield Forward. Prior to coming to Fairfield, Clauson worked for the Town of Chapin as zoning administrator and before that was with the Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments (the Sumter-based regional planning agency.)

Clauson holds a Bachelors of Science degree from Liberty University, a Professional Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business, and a Master of City and Regional Planning degree from Clemson University.

Prior to enrolling in college, Clauson spent six years in the United States Air Force where he served in North Carolina, Afghanistan and South Korea.

Clauson and his wife Carla are the parents of three children.