Element celebrates 10-year anniversary

WINNSBORO – More than 1,200 people gathered under giant tents in front of Element Electronics for the company’s 10th anniversary celebration on May 15. Guests included town, county, school and industry officials, employees and community members.

Vice-President of Human Resources Carl Kennedy, the face of Element in Fairfield County, gave the welcoming address and introduced Dereck Arubayt who acknowledged special guests.

Element President Vlad Kazdhan | Photos: Contributed

Both Mike O’Shaughnessy, CEO OHC Brands, and Vlad Kazdhan, president of Element Electronics, were on hand to address the crowd.

When Element came to Winnsboro in 2014, it was the first major brand to assemble televisions in the United States.

“We are proud to ring in a decade of U.S. assembly in Winnsboro,” said Kennedy, who is set to retire this year. “We came here with the intent to invest, create jobs, and be a positive force for the town. Since its founding, the factory has played a pivotal role in Winnsboro’s growth and prosperity, employing more than 300 local workers and strengthening its bond with the community in the process.”

Mike O’Shaughnessy, CEO of Element Electronics and Carl Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer

The officials who spoke emphasized that the company’s skilled and dedicated workforce plays a key role in the factory’s decade of success.

“We’re proud of the contribution of these employees in achieving this significant milestone,” Kennedy said.

The Fairfield Central High School band and cheerleaders were there to welcome guests and a Little Pigs BBQ lunch of pork, chicken and all the trimmings was served to everyone.

Known in the community for its high rate of employee retention, a highlight of the event was money presentations to employees for their years of employment. Five-year employees received $500 awards, and 10-year employees received $1,000 awards.