Fairfield School District hosts Cool Reads

May 2, 2024 By Barbara Ball
Photos: Fairfield County School District

RIDGEWAY – Fairfield County School District held a Cool Reads Literacy Fest on Monday at The Farm at Ridgeway. The event celebrated readers from elementary schools across the district.

  • New Superintendent Dr. Tony Hemingway watches a chess match.
  • Students make S’mores
