Fairfield Sheriff seeks assistance in murder investigation

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of its investigation into a murder that occurred Thursday, May 23. According to the Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence regarding a gunshot victim shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim who was deceased.

Eric Mayben, 23, of Comet Dr. in Winnsboro, has been identified as the victim of the shooting incident, according to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill.

According to the Sheriff’s office, an unknown male suspect approached a residence on Comet Lane in the Jackson Creek Road area of Fairfield County and fired multiple times into the front door, killing the victim who was inside of the residence.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, who had a piece of clothing covering his face, approaching the front door before firing at the victim.

At this time, investigators believe that the victim was targeted and this was not a random act. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking that the public contact them (803-635-4141) if they have any information that might be relevant to this investigation. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting in the investigation.

An autopsy on Mayben has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 to determine the extent of injuries.