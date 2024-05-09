Humane Society seeks justice for four horses

By

COLUMBIA – The Humane Society South Carolina seeks the community’s help to ensure that justice is served in an animal cruelty case.

On Aug. 17, 2023, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department seized four severely emaciated horses. The seizure was put in motion after a lengthy investigation and intervention that started on May 3, 2023, when the Humane Society received complaints about Blocker Dude Ranch after the ranch was promoted on a local news station.

The horses were severely emaciated and had been ridden continually in a condition close to death. Sheriff Leon Lott and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department enlisted the help of The Humane Society, who placed the horses with Aiken Equine Rescue where they received emergency veterinary and rehabilitative care.

All four horses were able to be saved, and they have continued to be cared for and receive ongoing veterinary care at Aiken Equine Rescue. This rehab effort has been funded by the Humane Society, who say they are committed to animal welfare and the fight against neglect and abuse.

The case is being prosecuted by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Richland County. The Humane Society urges the community to reach out to Solicitor Byron Gipson and ask that the individual in care of the horses be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The contact information for the Solicitor’s Office is 803-576-1800, or email; [email protected]. The public is encouraged to call and/or email to express concern that justice be served for these horses.