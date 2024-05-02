Redhawks beat RNE, fall at Hartsville

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Westwood baseball team (10-12) rolled into the 4A playoffs with back-to-back wins over Richland Northeast, but fell 10-0 at Hartsville Monday in the first round of the 4A lower state bracket.

After taking out the Cavaliers 4-2 at home April 23, the Redhawks dismantled RNE 17-4. Austin Jeffcoat got the win, pitching four full innings and striking out five.

Westwood batters closed out the regular season with a bang, 13 hits including doubles from Kellen Moore and Rae Seaton. Micah Henryhand, Nathan Caldwell, Xavier DeJesus, and Xavier Johnson each had two hits.

At Hartsville Monday, Red Foxes starting pitcher Cole Windburn pitched a 1-hitter through five innings. Hartsville held a 4-0 lead until the Red Foxes scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on via mercy rule.

Westwood played host to Wade Hampton Wednesday in the double-elimination format. Final score was not available by The Voice’s press daedline. The Generals fell into the loser’s bracket with an 11-1 defeat at James Island Monday.

WHS – 0-0-3-4-10 – 17, 13, 2

RNE – 2-0-1-1-0 – 4, 5, 4

WP: Austin Jeffcoat.

Hitters: W – Micah Henryhand 2-3, 3 RBI. Nathan Caldwell 2-4, 3 RBI. Xavier DeJesus 2-4. Xavier Johnson 2-3. Kellen Moore 2B. Rae Seaton 2B. Ni’J Steadman 2 RBI.

Westwood – 0-0-0-0-0 – 0, 1, 7

Hartsville – 1-3-0-0-6 – 10, 0, 0

WP: Cole Windburn.