Richland County seeks public input on budget

COLUMBIA – Richland County seeks feedback from the public on its operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2024, and ends June 30, 2025.

An in-person public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 23 in council chambers at the Richland County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia. The meeting will stream live on the County’s YouTube page as well.

Residents interested in giving comments on the budget at the public hearing must pre-register by emailing [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 and include their name, email address and the name of their organization. They should plan to arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of the May 23 meeting to check in.

Those who cannot attend the public hearing may also send written comments to the same email address to be included in the record. The deadline to submit written comments is also 5 p.m. May 21.

Residents are welcome to attend the hearing even if they do not sign up to speak.

Residents are encouraged to review the recommended Budget Book for fiscal year 2025, which details the annual budget, on the County’s website by navigating to the Budget & Grants Management webpage. By state law, the County must approve a balanced budget for the fiscal year before July 1.

A second reading of the budget will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, with a third reading on Tuesday, June 18 during the regularly scheduled County Council meeting. But the public will not be allowed to speak at these two meetings.