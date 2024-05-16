Say a prayer and tie a ribbon

By

WINNSBORO – ‘Prayer Changes Us’ is the theme of an outdoor Pentecost installation sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Winnsboro.

The women are inviting all members of the community to take action by stopping by the wrought iron fence surrounding the church, say a prayer and tie a colorful ribbon around a picket in the fence before leaving.

Sections of ribbons are available at the fence.

Mary Stegall-Smith ties a ribbon on the fence after saying a prayer. | Photos: Contributed

Suggested prayer themes are love, joy, patience, forgiveness, kindness and self-control.

“In the week approaching Pentecost, we hope everyone will be reminded of Galatians 5:22-23: The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law,” said organizer Joan Stegall-Smith.

Pentecost Sunday, May 19 (also known as Whitsunday) takes place on the 50th day after Easter Sunday. This date commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Mary, mother of Jesus and the Apostles of Jesus while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks as described in the Acts of the Apostles.

“Winnsboro is a town of churches, rich in faith and prayer,” said Stegall-Smith. “A fence full of prayer ribbons can serve as an outward and visible sign of this community’s rich prayer life.”

St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 301 W. Liberty St.