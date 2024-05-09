WHS baseball, softball bumped from playoffs

By

GREENVILLE – Spring season on the diamond ended for Westwood High School last week as the softball and baseball teams took their second losses of the 4A double-elimination state tournaments.

Westwood’s softball team took down South Florence 1-0 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs on April 30, but dropped a 5-2 game at James Island on May 2 and an 8-2 game against Colleton County on May 4.

Marguerite Ridgeway led the Redhawks offensively in the three-game stretch. She batted 4-9 with a three homers and tallied three RBIs.

Azaria Belton had an RBI double against Colleton County. Erin Griffin doubled against South Florence.

Makayla Drakeford faced 82 batters in 20 innings pitched. She struck out 24, allowed 19 hits and 13 runs. She walked only two batters.

Westwood ends the season 10-14.

After falling 10-0 to Hartsville in the opening round, Westwood dropped their second game to Wade Hampton 13-1 on Wednesday.

Xavier Johnson, Rae Seaton and Jayden Quarles all singled in the loss to Wade Hampton. Xavier DeJesus went 1-1 against Hartsville.

The loss puts the Redhawks at 10-13 on the season.