Wings & Wheels festival set for Saturday, May 11

GREENBRIER — The 19th Annual Wings & Wheels Air Festival will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Fairfield County Airport.

The festival will feature a skydiving demonstration, cruise-In car show, display of fixed wing aircraft, law enforcement and emergency vehicles, DJ, artisan and food vendors, face painting, bounce house and airplane rides by S & S Aviation (for a fee) and children’s amusements.

The South Carolina Railroad Museum will hosting offer a free train ride at 2 p.m., and public transportation will be available to shuttle guests to and from the Railroad Museum.

The Fairfield County Airport is located at 1291 Runway Road, Winnsboro. Directions: take US Highway 321 S. from Winnsboro, turn right onto SC 269 (sign). Continue 1.4 miles to Kelly Miller Road, turn right 0.2 miles, turn right onto Runway Road. Parking on your left.

For more information, contact Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or 803-635-4242 or Fairfield Airport at 803-635-1058 or [email protected].

The Wings & Wheels Festival is sponsored by the Fairfield County Aeronautics Commission and the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce.