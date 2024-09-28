Blythewood, Fairfield families impacted by firefighters’ deaths

By

Chad Satcher

Landon Bodie

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Governor Henry McMaster announced on Friday that four people had died in South Carolina as the result of Hurricane Helene’s impact on the state.

The deaths of two of those four people left a direct impact on Blythewood and Fairfield County families. George (Chad) Satcher, 52, and Landon Bodie, 18, were firefighters in Saluda County who were killed on Friday morning when a tree fell on the cab of their fire truck as they were answering a service call in connection with Hurricane Helene.

George (Chad) Satcher, 53, and a resident of Batesville-Leesburg, was a longtime volunteer firefighter for the Circle Fire Station of the Saluda County Fire Department. Satcher is survived by his wife, Summer, and a son, a 19-year-old college student who graduated from the Fire Academy and is also a volunteer firefighter for the Circle Fire Station.

Satcher is a first cousin of former Winnsboro Town Manager Jason Taylor.

“Chad and I grew up together and were very close,” Taylor said. “He was the kind of person who was committed to his community. His loss was a blow to our family, of course. But he lost his life doing something he was very committed to and very proud to do. He very much enjoyed serving his community as a firefighter.

“A lot of us define ourselves as far as the job we do,” Taylor said, “but Chad largely defined himself as a father, a husband, and a firefighter.

Also killed in the accident was firefighter Landon Bodie, 18, who graduated from Blythewood High School last May. Bodie was reported to have only recently become a first responder for the Circle Fire Station in Saluda.

“Landon was a servant leader,” said Blythewood High School Principal Matt Sherman. “He was quick to offer help; he always brought a kind word to the conversation; and definitely raised the bar of character for anyone nearby. He always went above and beyond to help others. I can see him as a volunteer fireman, ready to assist and help others in the storm.

“While his death is a tragedy, I’m comforted to know that he died doing what he loved,” Sherman added. “And that’s helping others as well.”

Bodie was active in the school’s engineering program and in the Future Farmer’s of America (FFA).

“As an officer in the FFA, Landon was one of our Bengal Ambassadors,” Sherman said. “He represented not only Blythewood High School but the Blythewood community when he went out to local or state FFA events. I remember him as being very proud to wear his FFA jacket.”

In an email to the BHS staff, Sherman wrote:

“If you had a chance to meet or teach Landon… you are one of the lucky ones.”

For those who did not know Landon, Sherman shared, in part, these observations: ‘Landon lived a life of high morals and a call to serve. Such an amazing kiddo with an old soul.’

Satcher and Bodie were killed about 6:30 Friday morning, according to the Saluda Coroner.

More information on the deaths will be posted when it is made available.