Dog attacks Greenbrier woman, 71

By

GREENBRIER – A Fairfield County man has been issued a ticket for $1,087.50 for breaking a county ordinance three weeks after a dog he owned attacked a woman walking in the 4300 block of Greenbrier-Mossydale Road, according to a Fairfield County Sheriff’s incident report.

The incident occurred about 8:30 a.m., Sunday, July 28.

After deputies arrived on scene, a 71-year-old woman told them a dog had come out of a yard near where she was walking down Greenbrier-Mossydale Road and began attacking her. The deputy’s report states that the woman had “multiple bites and lacerations over her body.”

The woman was transported to a medical facility in Winnsboro for treatment.

Deputies located the dog, a female Pit Bull along with a male Pit Bull and two puppies at a home near where the attack occurred.

A second report, provided by Fairfield County Animal Control, stated that the two adult dogs were seized.

According to the report, it was unclear at the time whether the dogs were owned by the man who lived at the home or by his son.

On Aug. 9, after the investigation was completed, deputies determined that the son, Rashad Evans, 24, of Ridgeway was responsible for the dogs, according to the report. Evans was issued a ticket for breaking a county animal ordinance, Running at Large, in the amount of $1,087.50.

According to County Ordinance 535, Article III, Sec. 4-56 (b), Whenever any domestic animals shall be found upon the lands of any other person than the owner or manager of such animals, the owner of such trespassing stock shall be liable for any damages sustained.

State law Sec. 47-7-130 states that …the owner of such trespassing stock shall be liable for all damages sustained and for the expenses of seizure and maintenance.

In response to an FOI request from The Voice to the Fairfield County Animal Shelter for documents pertaining to the seizure of the two dogs, Fairfield County Public Information Officer Gene Stephens said the two dogs were released to the owner after 10 days in the shelter.

An email from Animal Shelter Director Joanne Shaw states that, “Boarding fee for quarantined animals is $10 per day for 10 days plus $10 for a rabies vaccine after the 10-day hold per DHEC. Both dogs were brought in for the quarantine period with a total payment of $220 which was paid by the owner.”