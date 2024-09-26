Guest Editorial AKC is not an animal welfare organization

By

I feel an obligation to respond publicly to a national organization’s opposition to our county’s attempt to improve animal welfare.

This year a very important animal welfare bill called Cost of Care, was introduced to the Senate. I tell you this because the American Kennel Club (AKC) strongly opposed the bill and lobbied for its failure much in the way they are doing right now with our proposed ordinances.

Thankfully they did not succeed, and Cost of Care passed unanimously in the House and the Senate and was signed into law this summer by Governor Henry McMaster.

The AKC is a national for-profit organization based in North Carolina that is supported by animal registration fees. They are not an animal welfare organization. In other words – more puppies means more money!

Of course, they do not support this ordinance. Furthermore they know little or nothing about the struggles we face in Fairfield County concerning animal welfare.

These proposed ordinances definitely need some work but I think that everyone would agree that we need to stop the overbreeding and over population as well as lack of owner responsibility in Fairfield County.

Irresponsible owners are being subsidized by our taxpayers and we need to put the financial responsibility back on the owners. We now have the resources for low cost or free spay-neuter surgeries offered in our community. Updated ordinances will put these resources to good use.

Council, as you consider the impact of the animal ordinances and send the amended ordinance back into committee, I would ask that you turn to your local shelter leader and rescues, along with the volunteers and community members to assist with some common sense breeding regulations and owner registrations that will have a positive and meaningful impact on our county.

We must figure out a way to move forward together.

Thank you to The VOICE newspaper for printing what I wanted to share with everyone during the council meeting public comment section Monday night, but was unable to do so. I hope the people who came to voice their thoughts will continue to participate and help improve animal welfare in our county.

Kathy Faulk is the President of Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society.