Joe Pinner leaves Blythewood legacy

BLYTHEWOOD – Longtime Columbia television personality and Blythewood resident Joe Pinner died last week at the age of 89.

While Pinner enjoyed a celebrated broadcast career across the state during 60 years as a television/broadcast personality, folks in Blythewood, where he lived until a few years ago, shared a special bond with Pinner and felt he was one of them.

“He lived in Blythewood and he absolutely enjoyed participating in the Blythewood community,” recalled former Blythewood Mayor Mike Ross who, during his tenure as mayor, frequently asked Pinner to participate in Blythewood events and ceremonies.

“Joe loved to talk about how much he loved Blythewood.” Ross said. “Something that many people might not know is that he was very active in this community, always ready to host our Christmas parade or the tree lighting at Town Hall when we asked. He was proud to remind us that he lived here. And the community was proud of him.

“Joe was a member of Blythewood’s Trinity United Methodist Church where he sung in the choir for years,” Ross said. “One of my fondest memories of him is when he played in the Blythewood Church Softball League. We both played on the Masters team. Joe pitched and I played third base. He was a lot of fun. He was truly one of us.”

Pinner had great recall of the names of people and seemed to relish calling Blythewood folks by name when he ran into them in town or when emceeing a community event. It was not unusual for him to call out to people in the audience by their first name when he was on stage.

“Joe was absolutely a true Southern gentlemen,” Ross recalled. “He was someone who would never hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Another celebrated Blythewood resident, Dawndy Mercer Plank, a longtime co-worker of Pinner’s during their television careers, recalled what it was like working with him.

“Joe Pinner was the same person behind the scenes as he was in front of the camera. He was always joyful and full of life. It was never just an act with him.”

Plank said she first met Pinner when she became part of the WIS family in 1992.

“He immediately became a friend,” she said. “Every day at work he made each one of us feel special. Joe had an uncanny ability to remember the names of people. And it wasn’t just those in high places. He genuinely cared for and loved everyone, giving each person who wanted to speak with him his undivided attention.”

Pinner and his wife, Peggy, were frequently seen tooling around Blythewood in Peggy’s sports car. Joe Pinner retired from television in 2018, and Peggy Pinner died in 2022 at the age of 84. The Pinners were married for 65 years.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the First Baptist Church in Columbia. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., and a service will follow at 3 p.m. The memorial is open to the public.